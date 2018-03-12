ZEDRA Hires New Client Director in Jersey

GENEVA, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ZEDRA is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Peter Cheesley who will join its senior team as Client Director

Peter, an experienced business development professional will play a significant role within ZEDRA's 130-strong Jersey based team, focusing on developing key business relationships as well as strengthening the corporate services offering and supporting international clients. Although Peter will be based in the offshore finance centre of Jersey, he will collaborate closely with many of ZEDRA's other key offices, including London. Peter's brief will also include developing the fund administration business.

Peter has nearly 25 years of experience in the banking, legal and fiduciary sectors, gained in London and Jersey, including, Bank of Scotland, Clifford Chance and Pinsent Masons. He has continued to build his expertise at other leading firms, including Ogier, as Head of Business Development.

ZEDRA's Managing Director in Jersey, Ashley Cox said: "Peter's rich experience and business acumen combined with strong client focus stand him in good stead to drive our firm's growth ambition including expanding our corporate services offering to new audiences."

"My work is all about building relationships," said Peter. "I look forward to bringing an innovative and collaborative approach to ZEDRA - working with the team here in Jersey, and further afield, to maintain and cultivate new business opportunities for the firm".

About ZEDRA

ZEDRA is an independent, global specialist in trust, corporate and fund services. The company was acquired from Barclays in January 2016 by an independent investor group, with an ambitious plan to grow the company, expanding and strengthening the services it offers to clients around the world. It currently has 14 global offices in 12 jurisdictions, including Cayman Islands, Hong Kong, Isle of Man, Jersey, Luxembourg, Miami, Netherlands, New Zealand, Singapore, Switzerland and the UK, where its large team of industry experts is dedicated to creating and delivering bespoke solutions for clients. The business is focused on the strong commitment of an experienced team, fostering an entrepreneurial approach to delivering exceptional client services.

ZEDRA has a diverse client base including high-net-worth individuals and their families, international corporations, institutional investors and entrepreneurs. Under the ownership of a private independent investor group, ZEDRA has the flexibility, boldness and expertise to respond to complex needs whilst maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance in an ever-evolving regulatory environment.

