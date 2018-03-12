COMMERZBANK AG - Pre-stab FMSW EUR 500mn Tap due 2020

Pre-Stabilisation notice

12th March 2018

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

FMS Wertmanagement

2.25% USD 500,000,000 senior, unsecured Tap due 2020

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank AG (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised: Issuer: FMS Wertmanagement Guarantor (if any): The Financial Market Stabilisation Fund of the Federal Republic of Germany (SoFFin) Aggregate nominal amount: USD 500,000,000.00 Description: senior, unsecured Tap, original size USD 500 million Offer price: tbc Other offer terms: 2.25% coupon due 3 February 2020, payment date 20 March 2018, denoms 200k/200k

ISIN XS1762964028 (immediately fungible) Stabilisation: Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilising Managers: Commerzbank AG

Credit Agricole CIB

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stabilisation period expected to start on: 13th March 2018 Stabilisation period expected to end on: no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law. Stabilisation trading venue: Luxembourg

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into theUnited States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

