

GEA (dpa-AFX) - GEA Group AG (GEAGF.PK, GEAGY.PK), a system provider for the food processing industry, on Monday announced its mid-term growth targets and confirmed its dividend policy.



On the occasion of today's Capital Markets Day held in London, GEA Group said that in the period from 2018 to 2022, it expects revenues to rise by a compound annual growth rate or CAGR of 3.5 percent to 4.5 percent.



GEA projects its operating EBITDA margin to increase to between 13.5 percent and 15.5 percent until 2022. The outlook ignores potential currency effects and hence assumes average 2017 exchange rates.



In addition, the company confirmed its general dividend policy for the years ahead, with a payout ratio of at least 40 percent to 50 percent.



'In a swiftly changing and demanding market environment, we continue to strive to further strengthen our prominent technology position by consistently investing in key technologies. Today, we already belong to the market leaders in two thirds of our operations,' Juerg Oleas, CEO of GEA Group said.



