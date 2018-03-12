Advanced composite material kit supplier Velocity Composites has successfully achieved Nadcap Special Process accreditation for composites scope kitting service provider (KSP), it announced on Monday, as a result of what its board said was an "ongoing commitment" to quality by satisfying customer requirements and industry specifications. The AIM-traded firm said Nadcap - the National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program - was the leading worldwide cooperative program of major ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...