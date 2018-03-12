Shares in optical components manufacturer Oclaro surged in pre-market trade on Monday as it agreed to be bought by Lumentum Holdings, a provider of photonics products, for $1.8bn. Under the terms of the offer, Oclaro shareholders will be entitled to receive $5.60 in cash and 0.0636 of a Lumentum share for each of their shares, valuing Oclaro at $9.99 a share. The price represents a premium of 27% to Oclaro's closing price on 9 March. Lumentum president and chief executive officer Alan Lowe said: ...

