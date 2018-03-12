Regulatory News:

Vivendi's (Paris:VIV) Combined General Shareholders' Meeting will be held on Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 10:30am, at L'Olympia, 28 Boulevard des Capucines in Paris.

The preliminary notice of meeting (avis préalable de réunion) containing the agenda for the meeting and the text of the draft resolutions proposed will be published in today's issue of the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires

The preliminary notice also explains the terms and conditions for participating in and voting at this Shareholders' General Meeting.

Documents and information relating to this Shareholders' General Meeting will be made available to shareholders in accordance with relevant legal and regulatory conditions. The information referred to in Article R. 225-73 of the French Commercial Code can be found on Vivendi's website at https://www.vivendi.com/en/individual/shareholders-meeting/.

About Vivendi

Vivendi is an integrated content, media and communications group. The company operates businesses throughout the media value chain, from talent discovery to the creation, production and distribution of content. Universal Music Group is the world leader in music, engaged in recorded music, music publishing and merchandising. It owns more than 50 labels covering all music genres. Canal+ Group is the leading pay-TV operator in France, also engaged in Africa, Poland, Vietnam and Myanmar. Its subsidiary Studiocanal is the leading European player in production, sales and distribution of movies and TV series. Havas is one of the world's largest global communications group. It is organized in three main business segments covering all the communications disciplines: creativity, media expertise and healthcare/wellness. Gameloft is a worldwide leader in mobile games, with 2 million games downloaded per day. Vivendi Village brings together the Paddington brand's licensing activities, Vivendi Ticketing (in the United Kingdom, the United States and France), MyBestPro (expert counseling), the venues L'Olympia and Theâtre de L'Œuvre in Paris, and CanalOlympia in Africa, as well as Olympia Production. With 300 million unique users per month, Dailymotion is one of the biggest video content aggregation and distribution platforms in the world. www.vivendi.comwww.cultureswithvivendi.com

