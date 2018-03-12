Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global pasta and noodles market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The new report will follow-up on Technavio's previous report, providing crucial information regarding the market trends, drivers, and challenges. It will also provide a comprehensive analysis of the various market segments, along with the vendor breakdown.

The upgraded research report on the global pasta and noodles market is an integral part of Technavio's food portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the food market, providing insights on the industry and its competitive environment. Some of the topics include natural food colors, soy food, juice, stevia.

Global opportunities for growth

Technavio's previous report on the global pasta and noodles market projected that APAC held the largest market share of the pasta and noodles market. Factors such as the presence of two of the fastest-growing economies in the world, India, and China, led to an increase in the per capita income in the region. The larger disposable income and growing urbanization also promoted the growth of the market.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The introduction of new, healthier varieties of pasta and noodles has been contributing to the growth of the market. The healthy varieties of pasta and noodles are gluten-free, fortified, and have less carbohydrate content. Several companies have started providing a wide array of products, which cater to the growing demands of consumers. Also, some of the major companies have disclosed their decision to use only natural additives in their products."

Technavio's new report on the global pasta and noodles market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and forecast through 2022

Top factors driving the market growth

Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players

Market opportunities and factors hindering growth

Technavio's report on the global pasta and noodles market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

