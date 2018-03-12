Computer Vision Market Worth 17.38 Billion USD by 2023

PUNE, India, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Computer Vision Market by Component (Hardware (Camera, Frame Grabber, Optics, Processor) and Software (Deep Learning and Traditional Software)), Product (PC Based and Smart Camera Based), Application, Vertical - Global Forecasts to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets', the Computer Vision Market is expected to be valued at USD 11.94 billion in 2018 and is likely to reach USD 17.38 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.80% between 2018 and 2023. The growth of the market is mainly driven by the increasing adoption of computer vision in autonomous and semiautonomous vehicles, and consumer drones; and the rising adoption of Industry 4.0. Recent advancements in computer vision technology, comprising advanced cameras, deep learning software, and image sensors, have increased the scope for computer vision systems to be used in a wide range of applications in various industries.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 65 market data tables and 53 figures spread through179 pages and in-depth TOC on"Computer Vision Market - Global Forecast to 2022"



https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/computer-vision-market-186494767.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report



Computer vision market for autonomous and semiautonomous vehicles to grow at a significant rate between 2018 and 2023

The ongoing developments in advanced safety systems, such as computer vision-integrated ADAS systems, are fueling the growth of the computer vision market for the semiautonomous vehicles industry. Several automobile companies are working on the concept of autonomous cars. Hence, the computer vision market for the autonomous and semiautonomous vehicles industry is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

APAC to hold a major share of the computer vision market throughout the forecast period

Asia Pacific (APAC) holds ample growth opportunities for the computer vision market as it is considered as a major manufacturing hub for most industries. China is a potential market for all emerging technologies, including computer vision. Its massive manufacturing industries have contributed to the growth and prosperity of the country. The computer vision market is likely to grow significantly in China as it perceives computer vision as a key enabler to modernization. In addition, strong competition among consumer electronics companies in APAC is likely to boost the adoption of computer vision systems in the region.

Ask for PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=186494767

Market for smart camera-based computer vision systems to grow at a high rate during the forecast period

There is a growing demand for smart camera-based computer vision systems as these systems comprise an embedded controller with an integrated vision software, which is directly connected to one or more cameras. Smart cameras are easy to operate and include all components, from cameras to processors and input/output devices, embedded in a small enclosure. Owing to the abovementioned factors, the market for smart camera-based computer vision systems is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period.

The major companies operating in the computer vision market are Cognex (US), Basler (Germany), OMRON (Japan), KEYENCE Corporation (Japan), National Instruments (US), Sony (Japan), Teledyne Technologies (US), Texas Instruments (US), Intel (US), Baumer Optronic (Germany), Tordivel (Norway), ISRA VISION (Germany), MVTec Software (Germany), MediaTek (Taiwan), Cadence Design Systems (US), CEVA (US), Synopsys (US), SICK (Germany), and JAI A/S (Denmark).

Know more about the Computer Vision Market

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/computer-vision-market-186494767.html



About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog@ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/electronics-and-semiconductors

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets