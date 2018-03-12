The Klein Law Firm Reminds Shareholders of Aradigm Corporation of a Class Action and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 12, 2018 (ARDM)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2018 / The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Aradigm Corporation (NASDAQ: ARDM) who purchased shares between July 27, 2017 and January 8, 2018 . The action, which was filed in the USDC for the Northern District of California, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

In particular, the complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (i) the methodology underlying Aradigm's Linhaliq Phase III clinical trials was not well tailored to yield consistent efficacy findings or to provide data sufficient to account for discordant efficacy findings; (ii) the endpoint of the Phase III trials was unlikely to demonstrate a clinically meaningful benefit with respect to a patient population that would likely be taking the drug for a longer duration; (iii) accordingly, these studies were unlikely to support FDA approval of the Linhaliq NDA; and (iv) as a result, Aradigm's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On January 9, 2018, the FDA released its briefing document for the January 11, 2018 meeting of the Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee to discuss the NDA for Linhaliq™ for the proposed indication of treatment of non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis. The FDA stated that "there were too many uncertainties with regard to duration of treatment, frequency of administration and endpoints to allow for reliance on a single Phase 3 trial" of the drug.

Shareholders have until March 12, 2018 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-sb/aradigm-corporation?wire=1.

