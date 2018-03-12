Menarini Hires Their 17,000th Employee

FLORENCE, Italy, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The 17,000th employee at Menarini is Lara, 28 years old, a young graduate in Chemistry and Pharmaceutical Technology from the University of Florence, who is now employed in Menarini Ricerche.

Menarini is present in 136 countries world-wide and continues to invest heavily in Italy: out of 17,000 Group employees, more than 3,700 work in Italy, almost 300 of whom were hired over the last two years and work in the Group's Florentine headquarters.

With an average age of 29, more than 90% of Menarini employees hold a degree or a technical diploma and cover highly qualified profiles.

"We are proud of this achievement," said Lucia Aleotti and Alberto Giovanni Aleotti, Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Menarini Group, "and take this opportunity to highlight how being able to hire the 17,000th staff member is largely due to the extraordinary work carried out by all our employees who, with enthusiasm and determination, are the true makers of the success of the Menarini Group."

With the opening of two new affiliates in Peru and Colombia, investments in the Berlin and Pisa research centers, and the growth of Asia Pacific, Menarini's strategy has always been focused on both the quality of their products and internationalization.Menarini closed the year 2017 with a turnover of 3.6 billion Euro.

About the Menarini Group

The Menarini Group is an Italian pharmaceutical company, 12th in Europe out of 5,255 companies, and 36th company in the world out of 20,862 companies, with a turnover of more than 3,5 billion Euro and more than 16,700 employees. The Menarini Group has always pursued two strategic objectives: Research and Internationalisation and is present in the most important therapeutic areas including products for cardiology, gastroenterology, pneumology/antibiotics, diabetology, anti-inflammatory agents/analgesics. With 16 production sites and 6 Research and Development centers, the Menarini Group has a strong presence throughout Europe and Asia, Africa, Central and South America. Menarini's products are available in 136 countries worldwide. For further information please visit http://www.menarini.com