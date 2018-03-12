Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global perishable goods transportation market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The new report will follow-up on Technavio's previous report, providing detailed insights to help clients improve their market positioning strategies with enhanced supply chain and technology to deliver high- quality foods. It will also offer information regarding the current innovations and provide new predictions for the forecast period.

The upgraded research report on the global perishable goods transportation market is an integral part of Technavio's transportation and distribution portfolio. Technavio covers a wide range of market research reports on the transportation and distribution market, encompassing the impact the related markets will have on this market. Some of the topics include transportation management systems, fleet management systems, refrigerated sea transportation, and barge transportation.

Global opportunities for growth

Technavio's previous report on the global perishable goods transportation market projected that in 2015, North America dominated the perishable goods transportation market with close to 34% share. The US was the largest market for perishable good transportation market in the region. The factors such as a large population with high disposable incomes and efficient private-public partnerships among vendors were the key drivers that fueled the market for the transportation of perishable goods.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The increase in the demand for processed food is driving the demand for frozen food across the globe. Frozen foods need an effective cold storage system to ensure that the chemical composition of the food items remains unchanged even after several months. This has caused the refrigerated transport service providers to improve their supply chain efficiency and technology to deliver high-quality foods. Thus, technological advancements and growing demand for frozen foods are contributing to the high demand for refrigerated transport systems. Therefore, growth in the frozen perishable foods segment will positively affect the market for perishable goods transportation."

Technavio's new report on the global perishable goods transportation market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving the market growth

Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

Technavio's report on the global perishable goods transportation market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

