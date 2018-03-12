Vesting of the All Employee Share Plan in Kindred Group plc

VALLETTA, Malta, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On 12 March 2018, 24,296 performance share awards of the All Employee Share Plan has vested and were exercised using 24,296 SDRs from the Kindred Group's Share buy-back programme.

Following this exercise, 2,274,398 SDRs from the Share buy-back programmes continue to be held by Kindred Group. The total amount of issued shares in Kindred Group plc is 230,126,200 ordinary shares with a par value of GBP 0.000625.

For more information:

Inga Lundberg, Investor Relations, +44 788 799 6116

