sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 12.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

12,72 Euro		+0,13
+1,03 %
WKN: A2AADU ISIN: SE0007871645 Ticker-Symbol: UNBA 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KINDRED GROUP PLC SDR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KINDRED GROUP PLC SDR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
12.03.2018 | 15:49
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Vesting of the All Employee Share Plan in Kindred Group plc

VALLETTA, Malta, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On 12 March 2018, 24,296 performance share awards of the All Employee Share Plan has vested and were exercised using 24,296 SDRs from the Kindred Group's Share buy-back programme.

Following this exercise, 2,274,398 SDRs from the Share buy-back programmes continue to be held by Kindred Group. The total amount of issued shares in Kindred Group plc is 230,126,200 ordinary shares with a par value of GBP 0.000625.

For more information:

Inga Lundberg, Investor Relations, +44 788 799 6116

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/vesting-of-the-all-employee-share-plan-in-kindred-group-plc,c2470415

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/824/2470415/804331.pdf

PDF


© 2018 PR Newswire