As from March 20, 2018, subscription rights (TR) issued by Intervacc (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until March 28, 2018.



Instrument: Subscription rights (TR) ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: IVACC TR ----------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010985598 ----------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 152812 ----------------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO / 8 ----------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table / No: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: FNSE -----------------------------------------------------



As from March 20, 2018, paid subscription shares (BTA) issued by Intervacc AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares (BTA) ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: IVACC BTA ----------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010985606 ----------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 152813 ----------------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO / 8 ----------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table / No: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: FNSE -----------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Remium Nordic Holding AB. For further information, please call Remium Nordic Holding AB on 08-405 32 00.