The consolidated sales of the company for February 2018 amounted to 6,0 million EUR - 29% decrease comparing to February 2017. The sales of the company for period January - February 2017 amounted to 13.4 million EUR - 21% decrease comparing to the same period last year. The decrease in turnover has been determined by: 1) Dairy products prices decrease in export market; 2) Decrease of amount of dairy products due to planned stop of production for repairing (12 days).



Vilija Milaseviciute Economics and finance director Phone: +370 441 55 102