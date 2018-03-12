Williams Scotsman to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results on March 15, 2018

BALTIMORE, March 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC) ("Williams Scotsman") today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results Thursday, March 15, 2018 after the markets close.

President and Chief Executive Officer, Bradley Soultz, and Chief Financial Officer, Timothy Boswell will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, March 16, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. EST to discuss the results for the fourth quarter and full year 2017.

The live call can be accessed by dialing (855) 312-9420 (US/Canada toll-free) or (210) 874-7774 (International) and asking to be connected to the Williams Scotsman call. A live webcast will also be accessible via the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's Investor Relations website https://investors.willscot.com (https://investors.willscot.com/).

About WillScot Corporation

Headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, WillScot Corporation is the public holding company for the Williams Scotsman family of companies in the United States, Canada and Mexico. WillScot Corporation trades on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the ticker symbol "WSC." Williams Scotsman is a specialty rental services market leader providing innovative modular space and portable storage solutions across North America. Williams Scotsman is the modular space supplier of choice for the construction, education, health care, government, retail, commercial, transportation, security and energy sectors. With over half a century of innovative history, organic growth and strategic acquisitions, its branch network includes over 100 locations, its fleet comprises nearly 100,000 modular space and portable storage units and its customer base has grown to approximately 35,000.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Additional information about Williams Scotsman can be found on the Williams Scotsman investor relations website at https://investors.willscot.com (https://investors.willscot.com/).

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries:

Mark Barbalato

investors@willscot.com (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=LiA5kWj7OsvseLvM9toDMkTP3itEd8Rk-eHfl7zR5ND-pKjvsfEb6oEpTSdOvejCP0PLq9YeAh9z-mGqOFrx6PMZr_5tx0__cSibL_KABgFrh8nzbkRCW4E3vZRShcm6eZbkZSbm0YBIbAPol7CirHV_KKutX9I32KB0TM8DmvnTPuz-8M3tGm4xbknmf1Cy4GJLIUk2auqAcpAhn5-tthPoDxrlhsOUmrIbSEYle6qTAnH8o3ta4lqhP4hQBZY2Q2xGX6zDlcPhnrrlgb-jog==)

Media Inquiries:

Scott Junk

scott.junk@willscot.com (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=ladiegQGMHyb05c96YTByE3b27YaJyqzbX8r3qC3pLXJG4iVbZ-g_DXVPEAFU2jMfjRsFK9XmospCiutPQMkBtwYNxDJ-AenjohTSnAjtT2sn5scztV-jNbcnKVTwD_sqr78SwifIf-uCOxUFVRkFVnt4JKWCQCXxSd4NMI2U0jekBohg8d-71Mfs9dv9iyDfUhjK5wqIntbLZNLzdv4JWoic8bqV-HOgeXZAF43abIrzl9-CxqTHAi6qXnAZXTmLpJnbwtWiRF8on5qCVCmHw==)

