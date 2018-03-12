Hilton Garden Inn Massy and Hampton by Hilton Toulouse Airport added to pipeline

Both properties scheduled to open in 2019

Having announced the launch of its focused service Hilton Garden Inn and Hampton by Hilton brands in France at last year's MIPIM conference in Cannes, Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is continuing to expand in the French mid-market segment with two new properties.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180312005738/en/

Hilton Garden Inn Massy (Photo: Business Wire)

The group has signed a Hilton Garden Inn hotel to open in the Parisian suburb of Massy and a Hampton by Hilton property near Toulouse Airport under franchise agreements with Naos Hôtel Groupe and NT Hotel Gallery respectively.

Patrick Fitzgibbon, senior vice president, development, EMEA, Hilton, said: "Both of these new projects support our drive to grow our portfolio in France by introducing new brands at key transport hubs. Last year Toulouse Airport received 1.1 million more passengers than in 2016, a record increase, while the Massy train station complex has direct links to Nantes, Lyon, Marseille, Grenoble, Toulouse and Strasburg. These important hubs will be strong demand drivers for these two quality developments."

Hilton Garden Inn Massy

The hotel will form part of a mixed-use development also comprising residential and retail space, along with a cinema and congress centre. The property is adjacent to the main train station, which welcomes France's intercity high-speed rail (TGV) and has a direct metro line into central Paris, connecting the hotel to major French cities and Paris city centre. The 152 guest-room property will be marked by a distinctive geometric tower designed by world-renowned architect Christian de Portzamparc.

Pascal Lemarchand, CEO, Naos Hôtel Groupe, said: "Having partnered with Hilton with the announcement of three hotels last year, our intention was to develop this relationship and roll out additional properties under its brands. Hilton Garden Inn Massy will form a focal part of the redevelopment of Massy and we look forward to welcoming guests next summer."

Hilton Garden Inn Massy will be located on Avenue Carnot Place du Grand Ouest. 91300, Massy.

Hampton by Hilton Toulouse Airport

At just 600m from the airport terminal and 800m from Blagnac Shopping Centre, Hampton by Hilton Toulouse Airport will provide a convenient new option for passengers travelling through Toulouse. The hotel will have 126 guest-rooms, a fitness centre, work zone and a grab-and-go F&B offering.

Nicolas Andrieu, NT Hotel Gallery, said: "We are pleased to be bringing a Hilton branded hotel to the city of Toulouse for the very first time. As a leading international brand, Hampton by Hilton connects us to an audience of seasoned international air travellers and in particular a loyalty base of more than 71 million Hilton Honors guests. We look forward to welcoming these visitors to Toulouse."

Hampton by Hilton Toulouse Airport will be located at 92 rue Bordebasse, Blagnac.

Hilton currently operates nine hotels in France under three brands. It is set to more than double its presence in the market with a pipeline of 14 properties, and this year is due to introduce two brands with the opening of Hilton Garden Inn Bordeaux Centre Gare and Hampton by Hilton Paris Clichy. Both hotels will be operated by Naos Hôtel Groupe.

To find out more about Hampton by Hilton and Hilton Garden Inn please visit news.hampton.com and news.hiltongardeninn.com respectively.

