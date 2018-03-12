Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC Mosenergo (MSNG) Mosenergo 2017FY IFRS Profit Grew by 84.6% 12-March-2018 / 15:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. RELEASE ******* March 12, 2018 Moscow Mosenergo 2017FY IFRS Profit Grew by 84.6% Mosenergo releases audited consolidated financial statements (prepared in accordance with IFRS) for the 12 months ended December 31, 2017. Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive 2016 2017 Income Key Figures, (mn RUR) Revenue 190,656 196,056 Variable Costs (126,240) (121,963) Fixed Costs (1) (26,160) (26,542) EBITDA (2) 30,703 44,327 EBITDA, adj. (3) 38,256 47,551 Depreciation of Property, Plant and (15,067) (15,117) Equipment Operating Profit 15,636 29,210 Profit for the Period 13,438 24,802 (1) Excluding depreciation of PP&E (2) EBITDA = operating profit + depreciation of PP&E (3) Adjusted to net charge for impairment and other provisions Company revenue in 2017FY grew by 2.8% year-on-year up to RUR 196,056 mn. The main reason for the revenue growth was high performance of CCGT-units, commissioned under Capacity Supply Agreements (CSA). Variable costs decreased by 3.4% year-on-year, down to RUR 121,963 mn. Fixed costs (excluding depreciation of PP&E) in the reporting period slightly increased by 1.5%, amounting to RUR 26,542 mn. EBITDA for 2017 amounted to RUR 44,327 mn (+44.4% year-on-year). Mosenergo IFRS profit for 2017 increased by 84.6%, up to RUR 24,802 mn. MOSENERGO PR DEPARTMENT Tel.: (495) 957-1-957, ext. 2282, 2290 Fax: (495) 957-37-99 ?-mail: press-centre@mosenergo.ru Website: http://www.mosenergo.ru [1] ISIN: RU0008958863, US0373763087 Category Code: FR TIDM: MSNG OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports Sequence No.: 5289 End of Announcement EQS News Service 662983 12-March-2018 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d954348232c8135319c9a1535d529470&application_id=662983&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

