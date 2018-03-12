Tower Mounted Amplifier Market Estimated to Exhibit 9.1% CAGR Through 2027

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Future Market Insights has come up with a strong research analysis on tower mounted amplifier market covering global scenario. The research report covers major trends in technology, product developments, growth fuelling aspects and also highlights aspects that challenge the growth of the global tower mounted amplifiers market. The research study also includes historical data and analysis, current market scenario and future market projections for a period of 10 years (2017-2027). All the statistical analysis, market intelligence and key acumen is presented in a systematic format in the latest research report titled "Tower Mounted Amplifier Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027)."

Emergence of IoT and M2M Technologies and Other Technological Advancements to Spur the Growth of the Global Tower Mounted Amplifier Market

Internet of Things (IoT) technology is gaining extremely high traction since past several years owing to the increasing number of connected devices. Various telecommunication providers are offering IoT based services to small and large enterprises. IoT based services are cost effective and provide various benefits such as M2M (machine to machine) communication and wireless transactions to consumers. However, these devices need power amplifiers with a view to enable enhanced coverage and consume less battery power. This has made tower mounted amplifiers a prominent choice among network service providers, consequently fuelling the growth of the global tower mounted amplifier market.

In addition, several regions across the globe are witnessing advances with respect to communication technologies at a faster pace, owing to increased adoption of modern technologies such as fibre, 4G, 5G upgrades and several other networking technologies in the telecom infrastructure. Moreover, virtualization has taken the telecom sector to the next level that is enabling consumers to leverage the ability of using software solutions provided by cloud. This allows users of smartphone to save their data on cloud, thus increasing the requirement of good network connectivity that can offer quick access to data at any point in time. This has contributed to the use of tower mounted amplifiers thus driving the global market.

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) to Showcase Potential Growth Opportunities

Growing network infrastructure in the region has contributed to the growth of tower mounted amplifiers. An increase in the number of smartphone users has resulted in increasing demand for new network infrastructure in order to balance the increasing network traffic and enhance communication. In emerging countries such as India, the number of consumers using smartphones is increasing at a high rate, which has called for installation of mobile telecom network towers to stabilize the traffic generated on a particular network. Thus increasing network infrastructure has resulted in swelling deployment of tower mounted amplifiers, thus making the Asia Pacific excluding Japan a highly lucrative region for the growth of the tower mounted amplifier market in the coming years. According to this research, the Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) tower mounted amplifier market is expected to touch a valuation of more than US$ 685 Mn by the end of the assessment period and is projected to expand at a value CAGR of 10.7% throughout the period of forecast.

Competitive Landscape

The research report on tower mounted amplifiers covers analysis on key companies involved in the market. Profiled companies include CommScope Inc., Filtronic plc., Westell Technologies, Tessco Technologies Inc., Amphenol Antenna Solutions, Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., Microdata Telecom AB, Kathrein-Werke KG, Molex, Inc., Kaelus, Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Combilent A/S, Eyecom Telecommunications Group, Communication Components Inc., and Radio Design Ltd.



