Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global pressure relief valves market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The new report will follow-up on Technavio's previous report, offering insights on the rapidly changing market trends and into multiple sections that are expected to impact the growth of the market globally. It will also provide the latest predictions regarding the market based on the overall global environment.

The upgraded research report on the global pressure relief valves market is an integral part of Technavio's tools and components portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the tools and components market, providing new insights for the stakeholders for devising better marketing strategies. Some of the topics covered include machine tools, couplings, hydraulic equipment, and industrial fasteners.

Global opportunities for growth

Technavio's previous report on the global pressure relief valves market projected that in 2015, the EMEA region dominated the global market, accounting for more than 38% of the market share. The presence of a vast number of oil and gas-producing companies in Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates led to the increasing demand for pressure relief valves from these countries. Better performance in crucial application sectors and the technological innovations in pressure relief valve automation were sustaining the mature European market.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "An increase in the capacity expansion of nuclear power stations in China is expected to increase the demand for pressure relief valves. Apart from this, the increased demand from the petrochemical and chemical sectors in India is also expected to aid the market growth over the next four years. The Indian petrochemical and chemical industry have been growing significantly because of the increased demand from the process, manufacturing, and agricultural sectors. The requirement for pressure relief valves in these plants is diverse such as for high pressure and backpressure, and for protection from thermal expansion."

Technavio's new report on the global pressure relief valves market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Major factors driving the market growth

Competitive landscape and revenue share analysis of the key players

Market opportunities and factors hindering growth

Technavio's report on the global pressure relief valves market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

