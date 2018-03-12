sprite-preloader
JAY-Z And Beyoncé Join Forces For OTR II Tour


-Stadium Tour Kicks Off in UK & Europe on June 6; North American Leg Starts July 25th-

- Citi, TIDAL, and Beyhive Pre-sales Begin March 14th-

-Tickets On Sale to General Public Starting March 19that LiveNation.com -

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --JAY-Z AND BEYONCÉ are joining forces for the newly announced OTR II stadium tour. Kicking off Wednesday, June 6th in Cardiff, UK, the international outing will stop in 15 cities across the UK and Europe and 21 cities in North America. The full itinerary can be found below.

The tour is presented by Live Nation Global Touring in association with Parkwood Entertainment and Roc Nation.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Monday, March 19th at LiveNation.com and all usual outlets. On-sale dates and times vary (full on-sale schedule provided below).

Citi is the official credit card for the OTR II stadium tour and as such, Citi cardmembers can take advantage of a special pre-sale opportunity for show dates in the United States, Europe and the UK. For performances going on sale on Monday, March 19th in the US and Europe, Citi cardmembers may purchase tickets beginning Wednesday March 14th at noon through Saturday, March 17th at 5pm (Citi pre-sale in Paris ends Friday, March 16th at 6pm). For concerts in the United Kingdom, Sweden and Poland, Citi cardmembers may access tickets starting Monday, March 19th at noon through Thursday, March 22nd at 5pm prior to the general on-sale on Friday, March 23rd. For complete pre-sale details visit: citiprivatepass.com.

Beginning Wednesday, March 14th at 9am in North America and 10am in the UK and Europe (all times local), members of the Beyhive and TIDAL subscribers will have a pre-sale opportunity for all dates. To join the Beyhive and get access to tour pre-sales, go to Beyonce.com. TIDAL members can find details for purchasing tickets on TIDAL.com or via the TIDAL mobile, web and desktop apps.

Watch the tour trailer now on TIDAL. Embed code available here: http://tdl.sh/OTRII.

In the summer of 2014, Beyoncé and JAY-Z performed six weeks of sold out stadium dates across North America with their highly anticipated ON THE RUN tour. The tour closed with two international dates in Paris, France that were filmed for an HBO special that received an Emmy nomination.

OTR II UK/EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:





June 06

Cardiff, UK

Principality Stadium

On sale March 23

June 09

Glasgow, UK

Hampden Park

On sale March 23

June 13

Manchester, UK

Etihad Stadium

On sale March 23

June 15

London, UK

London Stadium

On sale March 23

June 19

Amsterdam, NL

Amsterdam Arena

On sale March 19

June 23

Copenhagen, DK

Parken Stadium

On sale March 19

June 25

Stockholm, SW

Friends Arena

On sale March 23

June 28

Berlin, DE

Olympiastadion

On sale March 19

June 30

Warsaw, PL

Stadion Narodowy

On sale March 23

July 03

Cologne, DE

RheinEnergieStadion

On sale March 19

July 06

Milan, IT

San Siro

On sale March 19

July 08

Rome, IT

Stadio Olimpico

On sale March 19

July 11

Barcelona, ES

Olympic Stadium

On sale March 19

July 14

Paris, FR

Stade de France

On sale March 19

July 17

Nice, FR

Allianz Riviera

On sale March 19

OTR II NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:





July 25

Cleveland, OH

FirstEnergy Stadium

On sale March 19

July 28

Washington, DC

FedEx Field

On sale March 19

July 30

Philadelphia, PA

Lincoln Financial Field

On sale March 19

Aug. 02

E. Rutherford, NJ

MetLife Stadium

On sale March 19

Aug. 05

Boston, MA

Gillette Stadium

On sale March 19

Aug. 08

Minneapolis, MN

US Bank Stadium

On sale March 19

Aug. 10

Chicago, IL

Soldier Field

On sale March 19

Aug. 13

Detroit, MI

Ford Field

On sale March 19

Aug. 18

Buffalo, NY

New Era Field

On sale March 19

Aug. 23

Nashville, TN

Vanderbilt Stadium

On sale March 19

Aug. 25

Atlanta, GA

Mercedes Benz Stadium

On sale March 19

Aug. 29

Orlando, FL

Camping World Stadium

On sale March 19

Aug. 31

Miami, FL

Hard Rock Stadium

On sale March 19

Sept. 11

Arlington, TX

AT&T Stadium

On sale March 19

Sept. 13

New Orleans, LA

Mercedes-Benz Superdome

On sale March 19

Sept. 15

Houston, TX

NRG Stadium

On sale March 19

Sept. 19

Phoenix, AZ

University of Phoenix Stadium

On sale March 19

Sept. 22

Los Angeles, CA

Rose Bowl

On sale March 19

Sept. 27

San Diego, CA

SDCCU Stadium

On sale March 19

Sept. 29

Santa Clara, CA

Levi's Stadium

On sale March 19

Oct. 02

Vancouver, BC

BC Place

On sale March 19

For complete tour and ticket information visit: www.livenation.com, www.beyonce.com & www.rocnation.com.



© 2018 PR Newswire