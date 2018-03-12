JAY-Z And Beyoncé Join Forces For OTR II Tour

-Stadium Tour Kicks Off in UK & Europe on June 6; North American Leg Starts July 25th-



- Citi, TIDAL, and Beyhive Pre-sales Begin March 14th-



-Tickets On Sale to General Public Starting March 19that LiveNation.com -

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --JAY-Z AND BEYONCÉ are joining forces for the newly announced OTR II stadium tour. Kicking off Wednesday, June 6th in Cardiff, UK, the international outing will stop in 15 cities across the UK and Europe and 21 cities in North America. The full itinerary can be found below.

The tour is presented by Live Nation Global Touring in association with Parkwood Entertainment and Roc Nation.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Monday, March 19th at LiveNation.com and all usual outlets. On-sale dates and times vary (full on-sale schedule provided below).

Citi is the official credit card for the OTR II stadium tour and as such, Citi cardmembers can take advantage of a special pre-sale opportunity for show dates in the United States, Europe and the UK. For performances going on sale on Monday, March 19th in the US and Europe, Citi cardmembers may purchase tickets beginning Wednesday March 14th at noon through Saturday, March 17th at 5pm (Citi pre-sale in Paris ends Friday, March 16th at 6pm). For concerts in the United Kingdom, Sweden and Poland, Citi cardmembers may access tickets starting Monday, March 19th at noon through Thursday, March 22nd at 5pm prior to the general on-sale on Friday, March 23rd. For complete pre-sale details visit: citiprivatepass.com.

Beginning Wednesday, March 14th at 9am in North America and 10am in the UK and Europe (all times local), members of the Beyhive and TIDAL subscribers will have a pre-sale opportunity for all dates. To join the Beyhive and get access to tour pre-sales, go to Beyonce.com. TIDAL members can find details for purchasing tickets on TIDAL.com or via the TIDAL mobile, web and desktop apps.

Watch the tour trailer now on TIDAL. Embed code available here: http://tdl.sh/OTRII.

In the summer of 2014, Beyoncé and JAY-Z performed six weeks of sold out stadium dates across North America with their highly anticipated ON THE RUN tour. The tour closed with two international dates in Paris, France that were filmed for an HBO special that received an Emmy nomination.

OTR II UK/EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:







June 06 Cardiff, UK Principality Stadium On sale March 23 June 09 Glasgow, UK Hampden Park On sale March 23 June 13 Manchester, UK Etihad Stadium On sale March 23 June 15 London, UK London Stadium On sale March 23 June 19 Amsterdam, NL Amsterdam Arena On sale March 19 June 23 Copenhagen, DK Parken Stadium On sale March 19 June 25 Stockholm, SW Friends Arena On sale March 23 June 28 Berlin, DE Olympiastadion On sale March 19 June 30 Warsaw, PL Stadion Narodowy On sale March 23 July 03 Cologne, DE RheinEnergieStadion On sale March 19 July 06 Milan, IT San Siro On sale March 19 July 08 Rome, IT Stadio Olimpico On sale March 19 July 11 Barcelona, ES Olympic Stadium On sale March 19 July 14 Paris, FR Stade de France On sale March 19 July 17 Nice, FR Allianz Riviera On sale March 19

OTR II NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:







July 25 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium On sale March 19 July 28 Washington, DC FedEx Field On sale March 19 July 30 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field On sale March 19 Aug. 02 E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium On sale March 19 Aug. 05 Boston, MA Gillette Stadium On sale March 19 Aug. 08 Minneapolis, MN US Bank Stadium On sale March 19 Aug. 10 Chicago, IL Soldier Field On sale March 19 Aug. 13 Detroit, MI Ford Field On sale March 19 Aug. 18 Buffalo, NY New Era Field On sale March 19 Aug. 23 Nashville, TN Vanderbilt Stadium On sale March 19 Aug. 25 Atlanta, GA Mercedes Benz Stadium On sale March 19 Aug. 29 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium On sale March 19 Aug. 31 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium On sale March 19 Sept. 11 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium On sale March 19 Sept. 13 New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome On sale March 19 Sept. 15 Houston, TX NRG Stadium On sale March 19 Sept. 19 Phoenix, AZ University of Phoenix Stadium On sale March 19 Sept. 22 Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl On sale March 19 Sept. 27 San Diego, CA SDCCU Stadium On sale March 19 Sept. 29 Santa Clara, CA Levi's Stadium On sale March 19 Oct. 02 Vancouver, BC BC Place On sale March 19

For complete tour and ticket information visit: www.livenation.com, www.beyonce.com & www.rocnation.com.