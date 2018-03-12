JAY-Z And Beyoncé Join Forces For OTR II Tour

-Stadium Tour Kicks Off in UK & Europe on June 6; North American Leg Starts July 25th-
- Citi, TIDAL, and Beyhive Pre-sales Begin March 14th-
-Tickets On Sale to General Public Starting March 19that LiveNation.com -
LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --JAY-Z AND BEYONCÉ are joining forces for the newly announced OTR II stadium tour. Kicking off Wednesday, June 6th in Cardiff, UK, the international outing will stop in 15 cities across the UK and Europe and 21 cities in North America. The full itinerary can be found below.
The tour is presented by Live Nation Global Touring in association with Parkwood Entertainment and Roc Nation.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Monday, March 19th at LiveNation.com and all usual outlets. On-sale dates and times vary (full on-sale schedule provided below).
Citi is the official credit card for the OTR II stadium tour and as such, Citi cardmembers can take advantage of a special pre-sale opportunity for show dates in the United States, Europe and the UK. For performances going on sale on Monday, March 19th in the US and Europe, Citi cardmembers may purchase tickets beginning Wednesday March 14th at noon through Saturday, March 17th at 5pm (Citi pre-sale in Paris ends Friday, March 16th at 6pm). For concerts in the United Kingdom, Sweden and Poland, Citi cardmembers may access tickets starting Monday, March 19th at noon through Thursday, March 22nd at 5pm prior to the general on-sale on Friday, March 23rd. For complete pre-sale details visit: citiprivatepass.com.
Beginning Wednesday, March 14th at 9am in North America and 10am in the UK and Europe (all times local), members of the Beyhive and TIDAL subscribers will have a pre-sale opportunity for all dates. To join the Beyhive and get access to tour pre-sales, go to Beyonce.com. TIDAL members can find details for purchasing tickets on TIDAL.com or via the TIDAL mobile, web and desktop apps.
Watch the tour trailer now on TIDAL. Embed code available here: http://tdl.sh/OTRII.
In the summer of 2014, Beyoncé and JAY-Z performed six weeks of sold out stadium dates across North America with their highly anticipated ON THE RUN tour. The tour closed with two international dates in Paris, France that were filmed for an HBO special that received an Emmy nomination.
OTR II UK/EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:
June 06
Cardiff, UK
Principality Stadium
On sale March 23
June 09
Glasgow, UK
Hampden Park
On sale March 23
June 13
Manchester, UK
Etihad Stadium
On sale March 23
June 15
London, UK
London Stadium
On sale March 23
June 19
Amsterdam, NL
Amsterdam Arena
On sale March 19
June 23
Copenhagen, DK
Parken Stadium
On sale March 19
June 25
Stockholm, SW
Friends Arena
On sale March 23
June 28
Berlin, DE
Olympiastadion
On sale March 19
June 30
Warsaw, PL
Stadion Narodowy
On sale March 23
July 03
Cologne, DE
RheinEnergieStadion
On sale March 19
July 06
Milan, IT
San Siro
On sale March 19
July 08
Rome, IT
Stadio Olimpico
On sale March 19
July 11
Barcelona, ES
Olympic Stadium
On sale March 19
July 14
Paris, FR
Stade de France
On sale March 19
July 17
Nice, FR
Allianz Riviera
On sale March 19
OTR II NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:
July 25
Cleveland, OH
FirstEnergy Stadium
On sale March 19
July 28
Washington, DC
FedEx Field
On sale March 19
July 30
Philadelphia, PA
Lincoln Financial Field
On sale March 19
Aug. 02
E. Rutherford, NJ
MetLife Stadium
On sale March 19
Aug. 05
Boston, MA
Gillette Stadium
On sale March 19
Aug. 08
Minneapolis, MN
US Bank Stadium
On sale March 19
Aug. 10
Chicago, IL
Soldier Field
On sale March 19
Aug. 13
Detroit, MI
Ford Field
On sale March 19
Aug. 18
Buffalo, NY
New Era Field
On sale March 19
Aug. 23
Nashville, TN
Vanderbilt Stadium
On sale March 19
Aug. 25
Atlanta, GA
Mercedes Benz Stadium
On sale March 19
Aug. 29
Orlando, FL
Camping World Stadium
On sale March 19
Aug. 31
Miami, FL
Hard Rock Stadium
On sale March 19
Sept. 11
Arlington, TX
AT&T Stadium
On sale March 19
Sept. 13
New Orleans, LA
Mercedes-Benz Superdome
On sale March 19
Sept. 15
Houston, TX
NRG Stadium
On sale March 19
Sept. 19
Phoenix, AZ
University of Phoenix Stadium
On sale March 19
Sept. 22
Los Angeles, CA
Rose Bowl
On sale March 19
Sept. 27
San Diego, CA
SDCCU Stadium
On sale March 19
Sept. 29
Santa Clara, CA
Levi's Stadium
On sale March 19
Oct. 02
Vancouver, BC
BC Place
On sale March 19
For complete tour and ticket information visit: www.livenation.com, www.beyonce.com & www.rocnation.com.