INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of LJM Funds Management Ltd. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 10, 2018 - LJMIX

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2018 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who acquired shares in the LJM Preservation and Growth Fund (NASDAQ: LJMIX) offered by LJM Funds Management Ltd., between February 28, 2015 and February 7, 2018 ("LJMIX" or the "Company"). You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. To get more information, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/ljm-funds-management-ltd

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) LJMIX was not focused on capital preservation and left investors exposed to an unacceptably high risk of catastrophic losses; and (2) LJMIX had not taken appropriate steps to preserve capital in down markets.

If you suffered a loss in LJMIX, you have until April 10, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

