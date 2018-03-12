Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global tissue diagnostics market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The new report will follow-up on Technavio's previous report, presenting the various aspects such as the key drivers, trends, and vendor landscape. It will also provide insights on the factors hindering the growth of the market.

The upgraded research report on the global tissue diagnostics market is an integral part of Technavio's in-vitro diagnostics portfolio. Technavio covers a wide range of market research reports on the in-vitro diagnostics market, covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics in this sector include cancer diagnostic devices, hemoglobin testing, proteomics, and genetic testing.

Market growth opportunities globally

Technavio's previous report on the global tissue diagnostics market projected that in terms of regional dominance, the Americas was the largest market for tissue diagnostics. Vendors can develop innovative tissue diagnostic products owing to the rapidly evolving diagnostic technologies. These products aid in the efficient validation of results of patient samples. The launch of such products during the estimated period could lead to the steady growth of this market. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as colorectal, lung, liver, breast, cervical, and brain cancers, malaria, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases could impose the need for effective tissue diagnostic procedures.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The increased use of biomarkers for disease diagnosis will drive the global market for tissue diagnostics. Biomarkers assist in evaluating the pharmacological, physiological, and disease processes and are widely used for various clinical studies in the areas of proteomics, genomics, transcriptomics, and metabolomics. The ability of biomarkers to aid in the determination of disease prognosis, elucidation of pathways affected by the disease and identification of individuals that are likely to respond to specific therapeutic interventions will result in its augmented utilization."

Technavio's new report on the global tissue diagnostics market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Major factors driving the market growth

Competitive landscape and revenue share analysis of the key players

Market opportunities and factors hindering growth

Technavio's report on the global tissue diagnostics market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

