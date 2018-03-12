sprite-preloader
Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, March 12

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Richard Davidson
2 Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Non-executive Director
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Miton Global Opportunities plc
b)LEI
21380075RRMI7D4NQS20
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
Ordinary 1p shares


GB0034365949
b)Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
286.40 pence per share16,984
d)Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


- Price



16,984 ordinary 1p shares


286.40 pence per share
e)Date of the transaction
12 March 2018
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Kerstin Rucht, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to Miton Global Opportunities plc


© 2018 PR Newswire