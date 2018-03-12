Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the solid tumor testing market in the US. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The new report will follow-up on Technavio's previous report, providing detailed analysis and revenue forecasts for the different market segments, in addition to the competitive vendor landscape, highlighting the key vendors in the market.

The upgraded research report on the solid tumor testing market in the US is an integral part of Technavio's in-vitro diagnostics portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the in-vitro diagnostics market that is witnessing tremendous growth. Some of the topics include tissue diagnostics, cancer diagnostic devices, hemoglobin testing, proteomics.

Market at a glance

Solid tumor screening or testing is a medical procedure, which aids in the early detection of cancer by permitting effective treatment measures to avoid the spread of cancerous cells throughout the body. The testing procedure includes testing of samples such as urine, blood, and other bodily substances. Owing to the implementation of the healthcare reform in the US, the number of citizens covered by insurance has increased, and the government has also introduced many reimbursement policies for sample testing. The introduction of such effective reimbursement policies will fuel the adoption of these tests in terms of the volume of the insured patients.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The increasing use of bench-top mass spectrometer is one of the key drivers for the growth of this market. Mass spectrometry is an advanced instrumentation technology that plays an important role in cancer testing because it relates to an increase in the throughput and coverage of complex proteome or genome analysis. A major advantage of this technology is its ability to give accurate results with a minimal quantity of sample. During the forecast period, it is anticipated that this technology will produce breakthrough advances in diagnosis by the characterization of macromolecules to understand a host of cancers that are difficult to screen and diagnose."

Technavio's new report on the solid tumor testing market in the US will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Key factors driving the market growth

Competitive landscape and revenue share analysis of the key players

Market opportunities and factors hindering growth

