Singlepoint, Inc.: SinglePoint Video Series Episode 3: SinglePoint Management Recaps Key Initiatives

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2018 / SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING) releases its third video of the year with management recapping key events and providing shareholders insight to the company's progress. Company management is currently attending the 30th Annual ROTH show, where they will be looking for additional opportunities and collaborations with some of the nation's leading innovative companies.

Video: https://youtu.be/ YmwA1I4R9Ws

ROTH Capital Partners, LLC (ROTH), is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, ROTH is privately-held and employee owned and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com.

About SinglePoint, Inc.

SinglePoint, Inc. (SING) has grown from a full-service mobile technology provider to a publicly traded holding company. Through diversification into horizontal markets, SinglePoint is building its portfolio by acquiring an interest in undervalued subsidiaries, thereby providing a rich, diversified holding base. Through its subsidiary company, SingleSeed, the company is providing products and services to the cannabis industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

