Software Defined Radio Market to Grow at 8.63% CAGR to 2022

ReportsnReports.com adds Software Defined Radio Market is forecast to reach $30.00 billion by 2022 from $19.83 billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 8.63% during (2017-2022) driven by demand for advanced communication systems to replace legacy equipment, network interoperability, compatibility of devices with future standards, universal connectivity, and reduced cost of end products & services.

Browse 204 Market Data Tables and 43 Figures spread through 210 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Software Defined Radio Market by Application (Defense, Commercial), Component (Software, Transmitter, Receiver, Auxiliary System), Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval, Space), Frequency Band (VHF, UHF, HF), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022"

The prominent players profiled in the software defined radio market report include Northrop Grumman (US), BAE Systems (UK), Harris Corporation (US), General Dynamics (US), Thales (France), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Rockwell Collins (US), Leonardo (Italy), ASELSAN (Turkey), and Elbit Systems (Israel). Commercial players include ZTE Corporation (China), Huawei (China), and National Instruments (US).

North America is estimated to dominate the software defined radio (SDR) market in 2017. North America is estimated to account for the dominant share in 2017, whereas Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the software defined radio market. The market in this region is mainly driven by the increasing demand for SDRs in various sectors, such as military, homeland security, and emergency response. The Asia Pacific software defined radio market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing demand for software defined radios in military and non-military communication.

The software defined market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The report provides in-depth market intelligence regarding market dynamics and major factors that influence the growth of the global software defined radio market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges), along with analyzing micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the software defined radio market.

Defense segment is estimated to account for the dominant share in the Software Defined Radio Market. Based on application, the defense segment is estimated to dominate the software defined radio (SDR) market in 2017. Global defense forces are significantly investing in new technologies to modernize their forces and determine the best technology that offers exceptional performance in the long run with lesser development cost. With increased investments in SDRs, defense forces are using new technologies, such as cognitive radios, for communication purposes.

The software defined radio market has been segmented and analyzed on the basis of component into software, transmitter, receiver, and auxiliary system. This research report has focused on various levels of analysis - industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, supply chain analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the software defined radio market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The study segments the software defined radio market on the basis of application (defense and commercial), component (transmitter, receiver, auxiliary system, and software), platform (land, airborne, naval, and space), frequency band (HF, VHF, UHF, and other bands) and maps these segments and subsegments across major regions worldwide, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW (Rest of the World).

The land segment is estimated to lead the software defined radio market during the forecast period. Break-up of profile of primary participants for this report:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 35%, Tier 2 - 45% and Tier 3 - 20%

By Designation: C level - 35%, Director level - 25%, Others - 40%

By Region: North America - 30%, Europe - 20%, Asia-Pacific - 30%, Middle East - 10%, RoW - 10%

Another research titled Military Radars Market Global Forecast to 2022 says, the military radars market is projected to grow from $13.06 billion in 2017 to $15.42 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.38% from 2017 to 2022. Based on end user, the army segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the military radars market in 2017; the market in Asia Pacific is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Companies such as Raytheon (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Saab (Sweden), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Lockheed Martin (US), Hensoldt (Germany), Terma (Denmark), Leonardo (Italy), BAE Systems (UK) have been profiled in this 279 pages research report

