The ISA founding ceremony, held on Sunday March 11 in New Delhi, India, was a highlight in the 2018 solar calendar. French President, Emmanuel Macron announced €700 million in support through loans and donations by 2022, while several other financial deals and MoUs were also signed. Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi further outlined 10 action points to help the spread of solar energy.The International Solar Alliance (ISA) finally held its founding ceremony on Sunday, March 11, at the Rashtrapati Bhawan Cultural Centre in New Delhi, India, in the presence of Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...