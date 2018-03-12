The "Governance, Risk and Compliance The Greek Insurance Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 'Governance, Risk and Compliance The Greek Insurance Industry' report is the result of extensive research into the insurance regulatory framework in Greece.

It provides detailed analysis of the insurance regulations for life, property, motor, liability, personal accident and health, and marine, aviation and transit insurance. The report specifies various requirements for the establishment and operation of insurance and reinsurance companies and intermediaries.

The report brings together The research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on prevailing insurance regulations, and recent and upcoming changes in the regulatory framework, taxation and legal system in the country. The report also includes the scope of non-admitted insurance in the country.

Key Highlights

The Greek insurance industry is regulated by the Department of Private Insurance Supervision, under the supervision of the Bank of Greece.

The Greek government permits up to 100% foreign direct investment in the insurance industry.

The life and non-life insurance segments in Greece are regulated by the provisions of Insurance law 2016.

Motor third-party liability insurance and aviation liability insurance are compulsory.

Non-admitted insurers and intermediaries are not permitted in the Greek insurance industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Governance, Risk and Compliance

2.1 Legislation Overview and Historical Evolution

2.2 Latest Changes in Regulations

2.3 Legislation and Market Practice by Type of Insurance

2.4 Compulsory Insurance

2.5 Supervision and Control

2.6 Non-Admitted Insurance Regulations

2.7 Company Registration and Operations

2.8 Taxation

2.9 Legal System

3 Appendix

