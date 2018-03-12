

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The National Rifle Association has filed a lawsuit challenging the State of Florida's newly-enacted ban on the purchase of firearms by young adults between the ages of 18-21.



The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Florida.



The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act, passed by both Houses of Florida, was signed into law by Governor Rick Scott, Friday.



The Bill came into law three weeks after a mass shooting in the state shook America's conscience.



Nicolas Cruz, 19, who was expelled from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland for disciplinary reasons, killed 17 people after returning to the campus with an assault rifle on February 14.



It triggered fresh calls for gun control, a national boycott campaign, and mass street protests.



The NRA expressed disappointment regarding the gun-control provisions contained in the Law. The new law strips law-abiding adults aged 18-20 of their Second Amendment right to self-protection and imposes unnecessary delays on all firearm purchases, it said in a statement.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX