

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has blamed Senate Democrats for blocking his nominees, which, according to him, caused the dearth of experts at the State Department.



Sen. Robert Menendez, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, retorted by saying that the president should examine his own record before blaming others.



'The Democrats continue to Obstruct the confirmation of hundreds of good and talented people who are needed to run our government ... A record in U.S. history. State Department, Ambassadors and many others are being slow walked. Senate must approve NOW,' Trump wrote on Twitter Sunday.



The United States has not filled key diplomatic posts that deal with the Korean Peninsula.



The positions of US Ambassador to South Korea, and the US special envoy to North Korea remain vacant at a time talks between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are on the cards.



But in response to the President's tweet, Sen. Menendez, said Trump should examine his own record before blaming others. Out of the 163 Senate-confirmed positions to the State Department and U.S. AID, Trump has failed to name a nominee to 65 of those vacancies, according to him.



'This Administration has routinely denigrated the responsibilities of our diplomatic and development corps and deemed them low priorities for American foreign policy. Rather than blaming others, the president should examine his record,' he said in a statement on Twitter.



'Prioritizing diplomatic nominations only when there are sudden crises is not a strategy and not in the national security interest of the United States,' he added.



Menendez blamed 'the poor management, dangerous political guidance and arbitrary hiring freeze' at the State Department that led to 'an alarming exodus of seasoned diplomats from the government, weakening our ability to promote our interests'.



He listed a string of vacancies that remains to be filled, starting with the question, 'Where is the nominee for Ambassador to South Korea?.'



He asked Trump who is responsible for not filling the posts of Under Secretary for Political Affairs, Assistant Secretary for African Affairs, Ambassador to UN Mission to Geneva, Ambassador to Human Rights Council, Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ambassador to ASEAN, Ambassador to Jordan, Turkey, Egypt, the European Union and several other countries.



