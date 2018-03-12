Cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) accounting software provider FreeAgent Holdings announced the appointment of Nick Longden as vice-president of sales on Monday, to help spearhead its growth strategy within its accounting practice division. The AIM-traded firm said Longden, formerly vice-president of fintech, mobile and connected devices at Mobica, would be responsible for maximising growth and further boosting FreeAgent's reputation in the accountancy practice sector as it seeked to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...