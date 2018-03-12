Cancer treatment prediction technology provider Physiomics has successfully completed the Innovate UK grant project announced in January last year, it announced on Monday. The AIM-traded company said the project was formally signed off by Innovate UK following a final project meeting in February. It also confirmed that, in line with expectations, it received total funding of £0.13m from Innovate UK over the course of the project, of which around £0.08m would be recognised in its current ...

