Radiation detection technology company Kromek has been awarded an extension to its high-volume production contract with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), an agency of the US Department of Defense, initially awarded in February 2016. The AIM-traded firm said the contract, worth $1.6m, would be delivered over an 18-month period with revenue commencing during the current financial year. Under the terms of the extended contract, Kromek would add further technical innovation ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...