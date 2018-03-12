Clinical-stage pharmaceutical company Diurnal saw losses widen in the first half of its trading year as costs rose ahead of the launch of its maiden product. In the six months leading to 31 December, Diurnal's pre-tax loss widened 35% to £7.8m as costs associated with the research and development of its endocrine-focused products rose to a combined £7.7m from £5.7m posted a year earlier. Diurnal chief executive Martin Whitaker said the firm had made "significant steps" towards becoming a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...