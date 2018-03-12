The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia moved a step closer to ordering another batch of Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft on Friday. The multi billion-pound deal has been under discussion for years, with the news of its possible completion coming on the final day of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to the UK. In a statement confirming the news, BAE Systems said: "This is a positive step towards agreeing a contract for our valued partner. We are committed to supporting the kingdom as it modernises the Saudi ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...