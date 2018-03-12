Trading of virtual reality technology company VR Education's shares began in London and Ireland on Monday morning after the firm raised a total of £6m, rising more than 17% on debut. VR shares were made available for trading on AIM and the Irish Stock Exchange's ESM at 0800 GMT thanks to Shard Capital and Cairn Financial Advisers which helped launch the firm on the LSE, and Davy doing the same over in Ireland. The 60m new shares, which were doled out in an oversubscribed priced at 10p each, ...

