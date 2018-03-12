sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
12.03.2018 | 17:25
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Augmentum Fintech Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, March 12

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
David Haysey
2 Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Non-executive Director
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Augmentum Fintech plc
b)LEI
213800OTQ44T555I8S71
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
Ordinary £1 shares


GB00BG12XV81
b)Nature of the transaction
Subscription of additional shares to that disclosed in the Prospectus published by the Issuer on 22 February 2018, pursuant to the Admission of Ordinary £1 Shares to Listing on 13 March 2018
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
100 pence per share805
d)Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


- Price



805 ordinary £1 shares


100.00 pence per share
e)Date of the transaction
9 March 2018
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Victoria Hale, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to AUGMENTUM FINTECH PLC


