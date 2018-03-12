Augmentum Fintech Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

David Haysey 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Non-executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name

Augmentum Fintech plc b) LEI

213800OTQ44T555I8S71 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code

Ordinary £1 shares





GB00BG12XV81 b) Nature of the transaction

Subscription of additional shares to that disclosed in the Prospectus published by the Issuer on 22 February 2018, pursuant to the Admission of Ordinary £1 Shares to Listing on 13 March 2018 c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 100 pence per share 805 d) Aggregated information





- Aggregated volume





- Price







805 ordinary £1 shares





100.00 pence per share e) Date of the transaction

9 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Victoria Hale, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to AUGMENTUM FINTECH PLC