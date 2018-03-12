Long-Term Marketing Agreement Between Sasol and HELM AG

HAMBURG, Germany, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

i Sasol Chemicals and HELM AG have entered into a long-term marketing agreement for ethylene glycols. The marketing agreement between Sasol and HELM comes into effect upon the start-up of Sasol's new ethylene oxide and ethylene glycol (EO/EG) units in Lake Charles, Louisiana, USA.

Sasol's EO/EG unit has a nameplate capacity of 250.000 mt/year for monoethylene glycol (MEG) with associated higher glycols production. HELM will market and distribute products in North America as well as in the different export markets globally.

The Ethylene Glycol production is part of Sasol's US Mega Project including a 1.5 mmt/year ethane cracker as well as six downstream chemical production units. The start-up for the first units is planned for the second half of 2018.

Fried Hansen, Senior Executive Manager Business Unit Feedstocks at HELM AG emphasises the importance for Sasol and HELM: "Sasol benefits from our global presence combined with our logistical functions and our sustainable and reliable off-take. With this long-term marketing agreement we strengthen our position in all ethylene glycols and underline our ambitious growth plans in this business".

Mike Clark, Vice President Organics at Sasol Performance Chemicals adds: "Combining Sasol's feedstock advantage and world class manufacturing capability with Helm's global reach and experience with glycols marketing will maximise our shareholder value for the foreseeable future".

About Sasol:

Sasol is an international integrated chemicals and energy company that leverages technologies and the expertise of our 30 300 people working in 33 countries. We develop and commercialise technologies, and build and operate world-scale facilities to produce a range of high-value product streams, including liquid fuels, chemicals and low-carbon electricity.

About HELM:

HELM AG is a Hamburg-based family company established in 1900. In the 2016 financial year the Company generated global revenues of EUR 6.9 billion, making HELM one of the world's largest chemicals marketing companies. The Company secures access to the world's key markets through its specific regional knowledge and over 100 branches, Sales Offices and participations in over 30 countries. As a multifunctional marketing organisation HELM is active in the chemicals industry (Feedstocks and Derivatives), in the crop protection industry, in active pharmaceutical ingredients, pharmaceuticals and in the fertilizer industry. HELM AG has a total of 1,495 employees.

For more information please visit our website http://www.helmag.com

