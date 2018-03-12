Connected Aircraft Market Worth 7.16 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Connected Aircraft Market by Type (Systems, Solutions), Application (Commercial, Military), Connectivity (Inflight, Air-to-Air, and Air-to-Ground Connectivity), Frequency Band (Ka-Band, Ku-Band, L-Band), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', is projected to grow from USD 3.29 Billion in 2017 to USD 7.16 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 16.83% during the forecast period. The rise in the number of aircraft deliveries, operational efficiency, upgradation of existing aircraft fleet, and need for passenger and airline safety are other factors driving the connected aircraft market.

The solutions segment is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to an increase the increase in demand for high-speed connectivity for internet access from passengers.

Based on application, the commercial segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing aircraft orders from emerging countries, such as China and India is driving the commercial segment.

Based on connectivity, the inflight connectivity segment of the connected aircraft market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing demand for high-speed connectivity in commercial aircraft and increasing emphasis on passenger experience during air travel are factors contributing to the growth of inflight connectivity segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for connected aircraft during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to an increase in air passenger traffic in emerging countries, such as India and China and rise in the number of commercial aircraft manufacturers in the region.

Major players operating in the connected aircraft market include Gogo (US), Honeywell (US), Panasonic Avionics (US), Global Eagle Entertainment (US), and Inmarsat (UK). Key players offer various connected aircraft solutions and systems. These companies have well-equipped manufacturing facilities and strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

