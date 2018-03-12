Shaw Academy Recognised on Inc 500 Listing

DUBLIN, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Shaw Academy the world's largest interactive online classroom has been recognised on the Inc. 5000 Europe 2018 listing. The prestigious listing evaluates Europe's fastest growing private companies by evaluating three-year revenue growth.

Created in 1982 by Inc magazine the Inc. 5000 list was introduced to recognise the fastest growing companies in the US and Europe. The aim was to give readers a deeper, richer understanding of the entrepreneurial landscape and to capture a broader spectrum of success.

Formed in 2012 Irish owned Shaw Academy develop and deliver online interactive courses focused on building practical skills. Having taught over four million students to date Shaw Academy have one simple goal to make education affordable and accessible to all. By developing a custom-built platform and inhouse artificial intelligence designed for scale, Shaw Academy can offer a classroom experience to hundreds of thousands of online users allowing students to interact with educators and fellow class mates. Courses are made available primarily in the B2C space and focus on the areas of Business, Technology, Marketing, Creative and Wellness.

Speaking on making the exclusive Inc 500 list James Egan CEO & Founder at Shaw Academy said,

"We are delighted to have achieved recognition on the INC 5000 which is a testament to the hundreds of thousands of students globally who have gained success by studying with Shaw Academy. This listing demonstrates our continued goal of removing the walls of the classroom and delivering engaging education at scale to thousands of new users globally."

As an Inc 5000 European honouree, Shaw Academy joins illustrious company such as Under Armour, Oracle & Microsoft who have previously featured on the list at different stages of their journey.

For further enquiries please contact John White, Chief Strategy Officer at john.white@shawacademy.com, +353-87-6678985