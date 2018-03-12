Collaboration will use Deep Learning techniques to establish medical imaging biomarkers for more accurate diagnosis

Regulatory News:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180312005882/en/

Median Technologies (Paris:ALMDT), the industry-leading Imaging Phenomics Company and the Nice University Hospital (CHU de Nice) today announced a collaborative agreement that uses Artificial Intelligence to identify medical imaging biomarkers for lung cancer screening. These efforts will enable more accurate diagnosis and provide physicians with new therapeutic decision-making tools, based on medical imaging.

As part of the collaboration, medical imaging data from the AIR study a French, multicenter cohort study, led by the Nice Hospital that has enrolled, to-date, more than 600 high-risk patients (smokers or former smokers with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease [COPD]) screened for lung cancer will be analyzed to identify and characterize pulmonary nodules visible in thoracic CT scans. By using Deep Learning methods, a discipline of Artificial Intelligence, Median will develop new algorithms to identify imaging biomarkers that indicate pulmonary nodule malignity.

While current CT scan performance enables more pulmonary abnormalities to be identified, post-treatment image applications do not allow for an automatic, accurate characterization of the malignity or benignity of these pulmonary abnormalities. Lung nodule biopsies, which are invasive, are needed to confirm a diagnosis potentially leading to complications for patients. By using medical imaging biomarkers, clinicians can reduce unnecessary biopsies and more accurately diagnose patients.

"Early detection of lung cancer is of paramount importance if we want to lessen mortality of this disease", says Professor Charles Marquette, coordinator of clinical teams in the AIR study. "The rationale for screening is based on the tight relationship between outcome and extent of the disease at time of diagnosis. However, large scale screening of unselected population with chest computed tomography (CT) is expensive and has a high harm to benefit ratio, which explains why many health agencies are reluctant to implement screening of lung cancer with chest CT alone. We are developing a multimodal approach to lung cancer screening, including refinement of screening criteria (e.g. focus on COPD), non-invasive biomarkers and use of Artificial Intelligence to better characterize chest CT findings. We place a great deal of hope in our partnership with Median Technologies" added Professor Marquette.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with the Nice University Hospital", says Peter Bannister, Chief Technology Officer at Median Technologies. "This collaboration illustrates the fundamental contribution of Artificial Intelligence in the field of health, and more particularly in medical imaging. Today, many pulmonary biopsies are performed unnecessarily; Artificial Intelligence is going to make imaging, which represents non-invasive and less expensive procedures, an improved therapeutic decision-making tool. With Artificial Intelligence, imaging will help to identify patients who really need a biopsy and will contribute to advance clinical practice," added Bannister.

About the Nice University Hospital (CHU de Nice): With 1 900 beds and places, technical platforms, 7 500 health care workers and 1 000 medical doctors, the Nice University Hospital is the place of medical excellence on the French Riviera. Member of the Nice Côte d'Azur University (UCA), the Nice University Hospital obtained the IDEX label (Initiatives of Excellence) from the National Research Agency in 2016.

About Median Technologies: Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We leverage the power of Imaging Phenomics to provide insights into novel therapies and treatment strategies. Our unique solutions, MediScan for Patient Care, iSee for image management in clinical trials and iBiopsy for imaging phenotyping, together with our global team of experts, are advancing the development of new drugs and diagnostic tools to monitor disease and assess response to therapy. Median Technologies supports biopharmaceutical sponsors and healthcare professionals around the world to quickly and precisely bring new treatments to patients in need, with an eye on reducing overall care costs. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a US subsidiary in Boston, Median has received the label "Innovative company" by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). The company is eligible for the PEA-PME SME equity savings plan setup and has received the label Pass French Tech Promotion 2017-2018. Median Technologies has been awarded the 2017 Tech 40 Label, has joined the EnterNext Tech 40 Index and is a winner of the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 2017 EMEA program. Median is a member of the Bpifrance Excellence Network.

For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180312005882/en/

Contacts:

Median Technologies

Marjorie Kooman, +1 312 282 3923

VP, Head of Investor and Media Relations

marjorie.kooman@mediantechnologies.com

or

Press - ALIZE RP

Caroline Carmagnol /Wendy Rigal

+ 33 1 44 54 36 66

median@alizerp.com

or

Investors - ACTIFIN

Ghislaine Gasparetto, +33 1 56 88 11 11

ggasparetto@actifin.fr

or

Nice University Hospital (CHU de Nice)

Professor CH Marquette, coordinator of clinical teams

marquette.c@chu-nice.fr

or

Isabelle Battarel, press officer

battarel.i@chu-nice.fr