FeedStock and IHS Markit Collaborate to Deliver Integrated MiFID II Investment Research Analytics, Evaluation, Payments and Inducement Management Solutions for the Global Asset Management Industry

LONDON, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FeedStock a leading provider of integrated interaction tracking and analytics software, today announced its collaboration with IHS Markit(Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, to provide an end-to-end investment research tracking, evaluation and analysis and payments tool for fund managers.

This will see the delivery of a comprehensive solution that satisfies the buy-side's need to accurately track, evaluate and pay for research, while managing inducements and trials, as required by MiFID II. FeedStock's tracking system is fully-automated and independent. Using the latest in AI and machine learning, FeedStock filters, tracks and classifies investment research-related activities across business applications and tools such as email, browsers, calendar and research platforms. IHS Markit feeds this data into their Evaluation and RPA Manager services, enabling clients to evaluate their research partners and budget and pay for research in a way that adheres to MiFID II requirements.

FeedStock and IHS Markit's collaboration will help reduce the bureaucratic burden of compliance by automating many of the processes currently being done manually at the expense of productivity and at risk of being inaccurate, inconsistent and costly.

"We are delighted to announce that we will be working with IHS Markit, enabling us to provide our clients with an end-to-end solution that enhances workflow while ensuring regulatory compliance." Lucas Wurfbain, MD, FeedStock

"We are excited to be working with FeedStock to help investment firms manage their research relationships more effectively and provide integrated tools to support compliance programs required by MiFID II. Data from Feedstock are natural complements to our tools for evaluating research and administering research payments under MiFID." John Halloran, Executive Director, IHS Markit

About

FeedStock is a fully-integrated technology solution for the financial services industry. The software sits within the users' existing IT infrastructure to filter, track, classify and analyse activities and interactions across business applications for asset management, investment research and investment banking clients. FeedStock's powerful algorithms perform complex filtering and analytical functions to fulfil commercial and compliance requirements. FeedStock automates time-consuming, non-revenue-generating tasks, such as logging the consumption of research for MiFID II, mapping productivity and inputting data into CRM systems. FeedStock's dataset is accurate, consistent and complete, providing comprehensive insights and empowering clients to make better decisions. FeedStock makes your time more profitable.

