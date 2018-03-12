PRESS RELEASE

Conax Secures Canal Digital's New 4K Android TV Service

Conax and Canal Digital strengthen long-term partnership with "OnePlace", a secure 4K/UHD, Android TV based service and first solution of its kind in Norway

Launch also marks first Conax delivery of easy-to-integrate Conax Lynx separation technology to protect high-value content from "pirate in the box" attacks

Oslo, Norway, March 12th, 2018 - Conax, a (Kudelski Group: http://www.kudelski.com/) (SIX:KUD:S) company and a leader in total service protection for pay-TV and digital entertainment services worldwide, announces deep-level collaboration with the Nordic DTH operator Canal Digital to secure their new Android TV-based entertainment service, "OnePlace".

OnePlace is now available to Canal Digital's DTH customers across their Nordic footprint. The brand-new OnePlace set-top box will deliver more content and games via the Google Play Store, easy access to all content from one unified user interface, as well as advanced features like voice search and the ability to cast content from any mobile device to the big screen.

Henke Erichsen, CTO of Canal Digital, said: "We are proud and excited to provide OnePlace to our customers in the Nordics, and bring them a unique and personalized user experience that combines both linear and on-demand content. OnePlace is based on Android TV, and the open ecosystem will enable future innovation to the benefit of our customers. A number of suppliers, including Conax, have cooperated on developing the product. Conax's contributions to the project have been vital in keeping content secure on the open ecosystem platform, and in ensuring that OnePlace complies with the strictest security requirements from content owners."

Morten Solbakken, EVP and COO of the Kudelski Group, added: "We have been working with Canal Digital from very early on and are delighted to be a part of the OnePlace project. We have been able to utilize our unique expertise on securing Android TV ecosystems with several Conax technologies such as Conax Lynx to enable the new TV experience envisioned by Canal Digital. We look forward to continuing our collaboration on the new platform as new features are launched."

Conax enables the new OnePlace service by implementing a strict separation between the rich application environment and the premium content within the set-top box, using the Conax Lynx isolation technol

ogy which harnesses the openness and flexibility of the Android TV ecosystem without compromising the content security. This effectively creates a Secure Media Pipeline (SMP) where software hacks or so-called "pirate-in-the-box" attacks have no capability to manipulate or steal video content. SMP is one main component in the Enhanced Content Protection (ECP) requirements from MovieLabs to approve use of 4K/UHD content on a set-top box. The OnePlace set-top box project has undergone Conax set-top box integration process in order to validate compliance with the highest security requirements and to pass all conformity tests.

Content security operation for OnePlace is managed by Conax' world-leading content security platform Conax Contego. Conax Contego is a highly flexible platform that can handle all your content security needs for all distribution technologies, consumer devices and security clients. With Contego, Conax can deliver a full content security ecosystem covering set-top-box chipset requirements, guidance on network and system architecture, security evaluations of consumer devices, to a wide selection of services to support growth and a sustainable business operation. Conax Contego can be deployed on-site, from private or public cloud, managed by the pay-TV operator or as a fully Conax-managed service.

