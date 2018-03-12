Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation4,

Heads to the U.K. March 30 April 1 for Next Global Open Event of the Season

After three days of intense Call of Duty: WWII competition, Rise Nation was crowned champion of the CWL Atlanta Open, presented by PlayStation4. Teams Red Reserve, Luminosity Gaming, and Team EnVyUs rounded out the top four spots at the Call of Duty World League open event held at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

CWL Atlanta Open Champion Rise Nation (Anthony "Methodz" Zinni, Daniel "Loony" Loza, Thomas "TJHaLy" Haly, and Peirce "Gunless" Hillman) (Photo: Business Wire)

CWL Atlanta Open champion Rise Nation claimed the most significant share of the $200,000 event prize pool, as part of this Call of Duty World League season's $4.2 million prize purse, the largest in Call of Duty esports history.

"This win means everything to my teammates and me. For my fan base, there's a lot of people who stuck behind me for a long time and to see them now still supporting me when I'm at the highest point of my career; it's truly humbling. The Rise Nation fans make this all worthwhile," said CWL Atlanta Open MVP Anthony "Methodz" Zinni. "My family's support is unmatched. They've supported me throughout my career, even when things weren't going well. I love them, and I'm as excited for them today as they are for me."

Viewers watched as over 170 teams competed over the weekend in front of live fans, online at MLG.com/CallofDuty and Twitch.tv/CallofDuty as well as via the in-game Call of Duty: WWII theater within Headquarters.

Here are the final rankings for the CWL Atlanta Open:

1 st Rise Nation

Rise Nation 2 nd Red Reserve

Red Reserve 3 rd Luminosity Gaming

Luminosity Gaming 4 th Team EnVyUs

Team EnVyUs 5 th /6 th eUnited OpTic Gaming

/6 eUnited OpTic Gaming 7th/8th Evil Geniuses Team Kaliber

Next, the Call of Duty World League will travel to the United Kingdom for the CWL Birmingham Open, taking place at the Insomnia62 Game Festival on March 30 April 1. CWL Birmingham Open tickets are available online via Insomnia62, starting at £26.14 (including taxes and fees) for day tickets and £73.19 (including taxes and fees) for weekend tickets. For ticket and event information, visit MLG.com/CWLBirmingham.

Visit CallofDuty.com/esports and follow the Call of Duty World League on Twitter and Instagram for the latest CWL updates. For live broadcasts and Video on Demand, visit MLG.com/CallofDuty.

