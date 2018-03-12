Crystal Waters: London Developer Makes its Move in Greece

LONDON, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Crystal Waters, the London based real estate investment and development firm developing over 500 serviced villas in Greece, is exhibiting in Cannes, MIPIM 2018 the global property exhibition.

As the winds of Brexit uncertainty continue to play out in U.K. market, the Greek economy is expected to grow at 2.8% in 2018 beating the 2.3% average for the Eurozone, growing faster than the U.K. market and outperforming it in financial markets.

The fundamentals driving growth in Greece are solid. European Exports are up almost 15%, and by as much as 54.4% to countries outside the Eurozone. €2 billion of infrastructure projects were completed in the last three years with another €21.4 billion in the pipeline. There's a huge investment in the logistics sector where occupancy is at 95%.

The Greece Tourism sector is growing up to three times faster than in France, Italy, Portugal or Spain. The Founder of Crystal Waters Pantazis Therianos recognises the demand for high quality lifestyle resorts with many Greek islands experiencing higher visitor numbers.

2017 saw the completion of the first phase of the Crystal Waters flagship scheme. Comprising 150 luxury serviced villas Crystal Waters Lefkada is an ode to the island's heritage where visitors are invited to immerse themselves into the Greek culture. Booking activity already points to occupancy levels of 80% in 2018.

Crystal Waters is delighted with the interest. Pantazis said, "Traditionally Greece's tourism peak season has been around four months. However, we're seeing quite an even spread of booking interest starting as early as March and have even been fielding enquiries for New Year which is unique for the Lefkada island."

Over the next 5 years Crystal Waters will be expanding across 14 Fraport Greece locations and other global sites. Developments have already started in Mykonos, Santorini and Tinos and Crystal Waters Azurite located in the Athens Riviera opens its doors next year.

Crystal Waters is a sister company to the established property developer Euroterra Capital, with global headquarters located in Marylebone. After recent years of growth in the European real estate industry, we have expanded our presence in Asia and the Middle East.

Continuing the Euroterra Capital's ethos: delivery of high quality residential-led developments, Crystal Waters specialises in heritage resorts, and serviced villas and apartments around the world.

http://www.crystalwatersglobal.com/