TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Further re: Tender Submission Results

12 March 2018

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Legal entity identifier: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Further Re: Tender Submission Deadline Results

The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited declare a revised Tender Quarter Record Date of 29 March 2018, rather than 30 March 2018, owing to the UK public holiday.

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:

Nathan Brown +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:

John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900

Alistair Wilson