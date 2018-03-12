Ahold Delhaize successfully priced a dual tranche debt offering of fixed rate notes and floating rate notes for a total amount of €800 million

Zaandam, the Netherlands, March 12, 2018 - Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. announced today that it has successfully launched and priced €500 million fixed rate notes due in 2026 and €300 million floating rate notes due in 2021.

The 8-year fixed rate notes will bear a coupon of 1.125 per cent per annum and were issued at a price of 99.107 per cent of the nominal value.

The 3-year floating rate notes will bear a coupon of 18 basis points over 3-month EURIBOR per annum and were issued at a price of 100.449 per cent of the nominal value.

The senior unsecured offering is expected to be rated BBB/Baa1 by Standard & Poor's and Moody's respectively. The securities were placed with a broad range of institutional investors across Europe.

The settlement of both issues will take place on March 19, 2018. The net proceeds from the offering will be used for the refinancing of existing debt and for general corporate purposes.

BNP PARIBAS, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International and J.P. Morgan acted as joint lead managers. The notes will be listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

180312_Ahold Delhaize succesfully priced a dual tranche debt (http://hugin.info/130711/R/2175604/839189.pdf)



