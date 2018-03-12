sprite-preloader
12.03.2018 | 18:09
PR Newswire

WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, March 12

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameMarcos Hart
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR: Business Optimisation & Transformation Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameWincanton Plc
b)LEI213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Ordinary Shares of 10p each



ISIN: GB0030329360
b)Nature of the transactionSale
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£2.3508p3706
d)Aggregated informationN/A single transaction
e)Date of the transaction9 March 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

