

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Low-cost airline Norwegian Air plans to launch flights between Canada and Europe in July. The Canadian regulators say there is a 'high probability' that the airline will be issued a license by the proposed time.



Norwegian Air last week applied to the Canadian Transportation Agency for an international license to operate a service between Europe and Canada. The Canadian authorities have granted the company the authority to sell tickets in advance of receiving formal government approval.



'Transport Canada advises that it expects that the applicant will be issued a [permit] in time for the proposed startup date,' the CTA said last week. 'Accordingly, the agency is satisfied that there is a high probability that the license will issue prior to the intended startup date on July 23, 2018.'



'As the world's fastest-growing airline, we are continuously reviewing new markets and applying for traffic rights,' spokesperson Anders Lindström said to CBC News. 'While Canada is an interesting market, it's too early to confirm any route plans and we still need full approval from the Canadian authorities to announce or launch any new service.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX