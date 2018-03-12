HighJump Unveils Solution Strategy for Supply Chain of the Future at Elevate 2018

Innovations will empower users spanning the entire supply chain to capitalize on the technologies of tomorrow

MINNEAPOLIS, and DALLAS, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --HighJump, a global provider of supply chain solutions, today, at its annual user conference Elevate, announces its solution strategy for 2018. Designed to handle rapidly evolving and increasingly complex consumer demands, HighJump's latest innovations enable supply chain professionals to revolutionize their workflows by tapping into the automated and connected supply chain of the future.

Meeting the expectations of the new consumer is driving the industry to change. From reverse logistics, to same-day delivery, to mobility, to social engagement and beyond, supply chain professionals need solutions to handle new business models, stressed traditional logistics systems and deconsolidating networks. Businesses must also plan for the employee of tomorrow. Making technological shifts to provide the tools the next-generation workforce expects is pivotal in securing top talent.

Leveraging the power of the HighJump One Platform and the cloud, HighJump will roll out a series of new capabilities benefiting its full suite of solutions. This includes the latest in adaptability, efficient operations, insightful execution and connected consumption:

HighJump Automation Aware Warehouse Management System (WMS): In partnership with Inconso, a sister company within Körber Logistics Systems, the abilities of HighJump's WMS solutions will be extended with automation control through the Inconso warehouse control system (WCS).





HighJump Image inMotion: The application, which enables any smartphone or tablet to be a RF scanner, will drive efficient, digital workflows in the warehouse and yard by capturing signatures at end of line and printing outbound documents from the device of the employee's choice.





HighJump Visual Insights: Building on HighJump's actionable analytics capabilities, this new solution moves beyond graphs and charts, connecting data to the real-world for the first time. By overlaying information on visuals of the facility, employees can instantly see where, when and how to execute to improve processes.





HighJump inAction Social Connector: HighJump will enable consumers to interact on Facebook messenger to check the status of their orders. The technology will automate customer service and empower companies to quickly scale their businesses by localizing responses to fit today's global market.

"HighJump is continually improving and seeking creative solutions to prepare our customers for the supply chain of tomorrow," said Sean Elliott, chief technology officer at HighJump. "Through automation and a connected supply chain, our solution strategy for 2018 will empower users to thrive in the era of the new consumer."

HighJump Elevate is March 11-14, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. In its 12th year, Elevate is HighJump's annual user conference bringing together more than 700 supply chain professionals from across the globe. Along with learning about the latest advances for HighJump's unique line of solutions and professional services, attendees are provided with networking and educational opportunities to accelerate their businesses.



Further details are available here.

About HighJump

HighJump is a global provider of supply chain management software that streamlines the flow of inventory and information from supplier to store shelf. Named to the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list for 3 years running, HighJump employs more than 440 team members worldwide, and supports more than 4,000 customers in 66 countries, ranging from SME business to global enterprises.

HighJump's functionally rich and highly adaptable end-to-end solutions help users achieve new levels of supply chain responsiveness, performance and profitability, from the warehouse to the storefront, from the desktop to the driver's cab. HighJump's suite of warehousing, manufacturing, transportation, distribution, mobile delivery and retail solutions allow users to seamlessly drive growth, customer satisfaction and revenue by delivering goods faster and more profitably.

HighJump: supply chain accelerated. For more information, visit http://www.highjump.com.

For more information, visit https://www.highjump.com.

HighJump is a trademark of HighJump Software Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

